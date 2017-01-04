How to upgrade to Windows 10 for free

While the free upgrade to Windows 10 offer has now expired, Microsoft has still left a route open for Windows 7/8.1 users to switch to the newer OS if they're in need of assistive technologies.

These are features designed for those with impaired hearing or sight, allowing for things such as the magnification of text on-screen, and having text read aloud by Narrator.

However, as the Register, which spotted this, points out, no checks are made before you take this upgrade path, so apparently it's theoretically open to anyone who missed the Windows 10 deadline.

Although it's clearly a morally questionable move to use a process intended for those needing assistive measures on their PC. We've also learned that even months after the free Windows 10 upgrade deadline, you can still use this way to bag a free copy of Windows 10.

At any rate, the Windows 10 upgrade is still available if you visit this accessibility page, and click the 'Upgrade Now' button – that will download the Windows 10 upgrade application, which you simply double-click to fire up.

If you were wondering how long this extended offer will last, it won't be forever, but Microsoft has said it will let folks know when it'll cease. Redmond stated: "We have not announced an end date of the free upgrade offer for customers using assistive technology. We will make a public announcement prior to ending the offer."

How to get Windows 10 for free with your Windows 8 or Windows 7 product key

The above method is a bit iffy when it comes to morality, but there is another route to getting Windows 10 for free that could help you sleep better at night.

Before the deadline, people who owned a product key of Windows 7 or Windows 8 were able to upgrade to Windows 10 for free. If they didn't like the upgrade they could downgrade back to their previous version of Windows, yet they would still be able to upgrade for free at a later date if they changed their minds.

As we reported last year, there is a loophole that allows anyone with a Windows 7 or Windows 8 product key to still be able to upgrade to Windows 10 for free, even after the deadline.

Again, we've learned that Microsoft has yet to close this loophole, so if you've been sitting on the fence about upgrading to Windows 10, now is the time to do it.