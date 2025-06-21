Upgrading your OS - an opportunity or a faff? We asked our readers - here's what they said

We asked our readers about their thoughts on switching to a new OS

Most of our readers are feeling pretty prepared

Some think that the upgrade is just a way for Microsoft to make money

Installing a new Operating System (OS) isn’t as easy as it may sound, and often requires specific device features or knowledge - so we asked TechRadar readers how confident they were about upgrading, and found even our tech-savvy fans have some reservations.

We previously found a shocking number of people don’t even know what version of Windows they have, and many have unfounded confidence about meeting the requirements for upgrades. More exclusive research shows that many of our readers are still confident about upgrading their OS, but some might need a bit of guidance.

Almost two thirds of our readers are up for the challenge, with over a third (38%) saying; ‘bring it on - I’m pretty tech savvy’. Slightly more (41%) think it could be done, but they could ‘probably figure it out with some guidance’.

Money maker

Around 15% said they found the idea of a switch daunting, and a further 6% say they’d ‘rather not break things’ - which is all well and good, but as Windows 10 End of Life (which will come on October 14, 2025) creeps closer, those few that are unprepared may need a little push.

Despite this, the overall sentiment is pretty positive, with 37% looking forward to the new features and improvements, although 9% do express frustrations with the endless updates to keep up with - and many content with the system they have right now.

The OS transition does represent an opportunity to buy or sell hardware though, with 37% having already upgraded to a new laptop/computer, and 21% admitting to having a look at new devices on offer.

That might be just what Microsoft is counting on though, with one respondent saying they believe the OS end of life “is just a way for Microsoft to try and make money, since they know that previous OSes work just fine and that it is planned obsolescence.”

Overwhelmingly though, respondents said they would stay with Windows (72%), and only 3% reporting that they would switch to another like Mac, Linux, or Chrome - so even those who think the upgrade is a hassle seem to be loyal to Windows.