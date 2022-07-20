RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch pre-season friendly football online from anywhere

Liverpool will be looking to improve upon what's been a mixed pre-season so far as they take on RB Leipzig on Thursday in Germany. Jurgen Klopp's men endured a 4-0 defeat to rivals Manchester United last Tuesday in Bangkok, before a much improved performance against Crystal Palace in Singapore which saw them beat the Londoners 2-0. Read on to find out how to watch an RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream no matter where you are in the world.
Date: Thursday, July 21
Kick-off time: 6.15pm BST / 1.15pm ET / 10.15am PT / 10.45pm IST / 3.15am AEST (Fri) / 5.15am NZST Fri)
Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany
Live stream: LFCTV (opens in new tab) (UK and Ireland) | LFCTV GO (opens in new tab) (International)
Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Captain Jordan Henderson was on target against Palace, while Mohamed Salah celebrated his recent new Kop contract by also getting on the scoresheet. Now back on European turf, the Reds face a Leipzig side that finished fourth in last season's Bundesliga and were last term's winners of the DFB Cup.
Spearheaded up front by Bundesliga Player of the Season Christopher Nkunku, RB have already beaten English opposition in pre-season. They eased past Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Southampton 3-1 on Saturday in Austria.
Want to catch all the new Liverpool signings in action? Read on to find out how to watch an RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere in the world.
- More sport: how to get a Premier League live stream
How to watch an RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream in the UK and Ireland
RB Leipzig vs Liverpool is being shown exclusively live in the UK and Ireland on Liverpool's very on TV channel LFCTV.
The club's own in-house TV channel and streaming service is available to Sky and Virgin Media customers in the UK, for £7 per month.
Coverage begins at 5.45pm BST.
Those outside the UK wanting to watch coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.
How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch an RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.
Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.
How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: live stream soccer in the US and around the world
Fans outside of the UK and Ireland can subscribe to LFC TV GO (opens in new tab) instead, which costs the equivalent of £4.99 per month, or £49.99 per year.
What you get is full replays of first-team matches, usually a matter of hours after the games finish, news bulletins, interviews and documentaries from Melwood, and live coverage or highlights of every U23s and U18s match.