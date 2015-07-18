Uncovered: the best time to upgrade your smartphone

The most obvious pattern that emerges is the dwindling power of trade shows.

The big one for mobiles was always Mobile World Congress, which many manufacturers use to launch their most exciting products.

Increasingly, though, smartphone manufacturers prefer to host their own, separate events for their flagship phones to maximise publicity. Shows such as MWC and IFA are still important, but the biggest hitters are often announced elsewhere.

The other pattern that you'll see is annual releases, so if you're a keen early adopter it's a good idea to get your existing handset on eBay or sent to a reputable trade-in firm a month or so before.

Leave it too late and you may see the value of your phone plummet as it goes from next big thing to last year's model.