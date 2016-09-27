How to use Google Allo

Allo allo - what's all this about? It's Google's brand new messaging app, built to take on the likes of WhatsApp and iMessage and offer a more personal, mobile-first experience than that old, creaking Hangouts app does.

What's more, it comes with the brand new Google Assistant, which is (as far as we can tell right now) a sort of rebranded, friendlier version of Google Now. Even if you've got no friends to chat to, you can talk to Google instead.

We took the new Allo apps for Android and iOS for a test spin - here's how to use it.