How to make an album on your smartphone

Albums have been recorded in all kinds of places. Nine Inch Nails built a studio in the house where Charles Manson's gang murdered five people, Radiohead created the critically-acclaimed OK Computer in Jane Seymour's mansion and the enterprising rapper Prince Harvey recorded his debut in a New York Apple store.

But weirder locations are still to come because now you can make and even release music using your smartphone.

Although smartphones have been able to record audio for years, most people stuck with PCs and Macs for serious music-making. They had the necessary horsepower for multi-track recording and sequencing, high-quality sampling and an array of additional effects.

But mobile phones have caught up quickly. The idea of recording albums on tablets is old hat now and having a big-screened mobile phone means you can take the studio with you wherever you go.

Here's what you need to make a masterpiece on your mobile.