How to access all your cloud files in one place in Windows 10

TopDox is a free application for Windows 10 that gives you easy access to files stored in the cloud, whether you’re using DropBox, Google Drive, Box or Microsoft OneDrive.

You can get access to all of your files stored on one cloud service for free, with additional services available via a low monthly subscription. TopDox has an easy-to-use interface that makes it simple to upload, view and share files on whatever service you’re using.

It’s also easy to download files for offline viewing when you don’t have an internet connection.

Cleverly, TopDox enables you to view and export OpenOffice and Microsoft Office documents as PDFs from within the app. You can also use the app to edit Google Docs and Sheets, and view cloud-based videos and photos too.