Save loads on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Hitman 3 and more with this eBay deal

Money may be tight after the holidays, but you can still get your game on with this ace eBay voucher deal that knocks 20% off purchases. Shop around, and it'll even bag you some great discounts on next-gen titles such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and even the unreleased Hitman 3.

While not all eBay sellers are accepting the voucher code, many top games stores on eBay are, including Boss Deals, The Game Collection and ShopTo.

To make use of the 20% off code, you simply enter the code 'PACKUP20' at checkout. You've got until January 10 to make use of it, but keep an eye on prices – eBay retailers may tweak them higher to take advantage of the code offer themselves.

For now, scroll down for our top picks so far.

Best eBay gaming deals

These are the best prices we've seen so far after the code has been applied:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla : PS4 £35.99 | Xbox One Series X £31.99 | PS5 £31.99

: PS4 £35.99 | Xbox One Series X £31.99 | PS5 £31.99 Watch Dogs Legion : PS4 £27.99 | Xbox One Series X £27.99 | PS5 £27.99

: PS4 £27.99 | Xbox One Series X £27.99 | PS5 £27.99 Immortals Fenyx Rising : PS4 £26.39 | Xbox One Series X £27.99 | PS5 £26.39

: PS4 £26.39 | Xbox One Series X £27.99 | PS5 £26.39 Hitman 3 : PS4 £39.88 | Xbox One Series X £39.88 | PS5 £42.28

: PS4 £39.88 | Xbox One Series X £39.88 | PS5 £42.28 Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition : PS5 £47.99

: PS5 £47.99 Demon's Souls: PS5 £47.99

Remember that this voucher code can be applied to all sorts of eBay items from other sellers too, including electronics, clothing, toys and more. So shop around if you're interested in other offers. Note you'll need to make a minimum spend of £15, and can make a maximum saving of £75.