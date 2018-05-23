You'll be able to watch the Champions League final in 4K on Virgin TV

On May 26th, this coming Saturday, Liverpool and Real Madrid will compete in the 2018 Champions League final, streaming live to audiences worldwide.

In recent years the competition has become the most-watched annual sporting event in the world, attracting up to 360 million viewers in its 2013 peak. A good portion of this year’s audience will have the option of watching in glorious 4K.

This marks the very first time any live football event has been shown on Virgin TV in 4K Ultra HD.

Full House Virgin TV customers will be able to watch in UHD through Virgin Media’s showcase channel (channel 100) or on BT Sport 2 HD (channel 528), through Virgin TV’s advanced set-top box and streaming device, the V6. Customers without the box will also be able to watch on the former channel in standard definition.

Naturally you’ll require either your own 4K TV , or have to be within viewing distance of the one in your local pub.

Real Madrid will be hoping to repeat their previous success in the European competition, having played to victory in both 2016 and 2017. They’ll be facing off against Liverpool at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine - the second largest stadium in eastern Europe.

The match is set to begin 7.45pm BST.