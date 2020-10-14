You can still get $100 off a Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush with this Prime Day deal

Amazon has slashed the price of the top-end Philips Sonicare Diamondclean Smart 9500 electric toothbrush for Prime Day, knocking $100 off, but you'll have to move fast to grab one because the deal ends soon.

Like other brushes in the Sonicare range, the DiamondClean Smart 9500 uses sonic vibrations to send pulses of water between your teeth and wash away plaque dislodged by the brush, but that's not all. The brush can also connect to your phone via Bluetooth, providing feedback on your brushing technique and helping you improve. To charge it, simply place it in the smart rinsing glass – there's no awkward charging stand to clutter up your bathroom counter.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500: $249.99 $149.95 at Amazon

This premium Sonicare electric toothbrush connects to your phone via Bluetooth so you can use the Philips app to analyze and improve your brushing technique. It charges while sitting in the handy rinsing glass, and includes a pressure sensor to warn you if you're using too much force. It's available in rose gold, gray and white, and is a great deal on Prime Day.

The DiamondClean Smart 9500 isn't the only great Sonicare electric toothbrush in the Amazon Prime Day sale. You can also score the Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 for just under $100, which is the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon.

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500: $167.38 $99.95 at Amazon

Another top-end Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush, the ExpertClean 7500 is under $100 - the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon. It has three brushing intensities and four modes to choose from, and can be linked to your phone via Bluetooth so you can monitor and work to improve your brushing technique for a healthier mouth. It's available in white and pink,

We're now in the second day of the sales, and prices will go back up tonight, so make sure you snag one of these smart brushes now to avoid missing out.

