You can buy this 65-inch smart 4K TV by Shinco at Rs 49,990 till January 23

Shinco India is gearing up to launch its 65-inch 4K Smart TV in India on 19th January. Priced at Rs 49,990 upon launch on Amazon until 23rd January (after which the price will be hiked to Rs 59,990), this might well be the cheapest 4K Ultra HD smart TV in India when it launches.

Other smart TVs from well-known brands like the Sony Bravia 163.9 cm (65 Inches) 4K UHD LED Smart TV KD-65X7500F (2018), or the Samsung 163 cm (65 Inches) Series 7 4K UHD LED Smart TV UA65NU7100K (2018), are priced at Rs 1,59,990 and Rs 1,40,000 respectively. In fact, the LG 164 cm (65 Inches) 4K UHD OLED Smart TV OLED65B8PTA (2018) costs a whopping Rs 3,59,990.

So why this dramatic difference in pricing? Well, the reasons could be the relative newness of the brand and the quality of the product. Shinco was launched only last year by Videotex International Pvt Ltd, and as such has had little chance to truly make a mark on the Indian market.

Tech Specs

The device has a 'Quantum Luminit' display and a 'Wide Color Gamut' that supports 95% NTSC and the HDR10. There is also a ‘Voice Recognition’ feature that allows the users to operate the TV via the Sensy Remote App installed on the user’s smartphone.

The TV comes with an “Air Click Remote” that features a QWERTY Keyboard, allowing for operation from any corner of the room. They come with a built-in 20 Watts Sound Bar powered by Boosted Tweeters, boosting the sound for better clarity and quality. All this comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an Ethernet port, et al.

The OS is Android 7 Nougat, which is admittedly a little bit of a downer, but you can still download and watch Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and a host of other entertainment apps. The OS, naturally, allows you to download the apps from the Play Store.

The Shinco 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV will go on sale on the 19th of January, as part of the site's Republic Day Sale. The 'Shinco' app is also available on Google Play Store, allowing users to easily make a request for installation/repair or register their product online.

Note that the brand is fairly new in India and we haven't reviewed the product, we cannot say if the investment is worth or not. It fully depends on the quality of the product and the service the company offers.