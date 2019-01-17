Amazon Great Indian Festival slated for 20-23 January 2019

The first edition of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale for 2019 is scheduled to take place from 20th to 23rd of January. Amazon Prime subscribers, however, will have Early Access to the sale from 12 PM on 19th January.

The sale will take place on all platforms- the desktop site, the mobile site, and the mobile app. Bank partners for the sale are HDFC- there is an instant 10% discount on HDFC bank cards. No-Cost EMI will be available on over 10 crore products.

Amazon has revealed that it will offer discounts of up to 60% on Electronics, along with several Credit and Debit Card EMI options, as well as cashbacks across all categories. Smartphone brands going on sale include OnePlus (including the OnePlus 6T), Redmi, Apple iPhone, Honor, and Huawei.

Shoppers can expect up to 75% off on Home and Kitchen Essentials during the sale, as well as up to 60% off on Entertainment. So whether it's a PS4, a treadmill, or a good old-fashioned book, expect great discounts and offers on everything.

You can also look forward to up to 75% off on TVs and appliances; brands going on sale include Xiaomi, Samsung, and LG, among others. There are also major discounts and attractive offers coming up on Amazon-exclusive devices as well as up to Rs 3500 off on Amazon smart products like Kindle e-readers and the Fire TV Stick.

Some of the devices that will have great offers come sale day(s) are the OnePlus 6T, the Mi LED TV 4C PRO, the HP 15 AMZ Ryzen 3 15.6-inch laptop, and many others. So keep your eyes peeled, and watch this space for more!