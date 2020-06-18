XPS 13 price cut: Dell's XPS 13 touch laptop is on sale for just $779.99

If you're looking to score a deal on a touchscreen laptop then Dell has you covered. Right now you can get the XPS 13 touch laptop on sale for $779.99. That's a $70 discount and a fantastic price for a powerful laptop.



The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor. The touchscreen laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



As we mentioned above, this is a fantastic price for a powerful touchscreen laptop, and with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a better deal any time soon.

Today's best XPS 13 laptop deal:

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $849.99 $779.99 at Dell

A fantastic price, the Dell XPS 13 touch laptop is on sale for $849.99. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor.

