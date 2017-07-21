Xiaomi to sell the Mi Max 2 via Paytm Mall starting July 27

Xiaomi recently announced the Mi Max 2 in India with an exciting hardware specs sheet under the hood. The phone is available via the company’s official online store as part of its 3-year anniversary sale. The company has now struck a deal with Paytm to offer the handset via Paytm Mall starting July 27. It is being said that the phone will be offered with a snappy delivery service and easy EMI options.

In addition to Paytm Mall, the phone is also expected to be available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq at 10 AM on the 27th of July. It seems like the online retailers will host flash sales, suggesting that the stocks will be limited. Brick-and-mortar stores like Vijay Sales, e-Zone, LOT, Poorvika, BigC, and Sangeetha will start stocking up the handset on July 27. The Mi Max 2 has already been available for purchase via Mi Home stores in Bengaluru since yesterday.

The phone will set you back by Rs 16,999, which is quite decent considering the kind of features it comes with. The Mi Max 2 is equipped with a 6.44-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display panel, accompanied by the octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor. The device comes with a 12MP Sony IMX386 rear camera sensor, with the 5MP front facing camera handling the selfies.

The phone also has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, a USB C port with Quick Charge 3.0 support, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE. The phone also packs Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s custom MIUI 8 skin. The massive 5,300mAh battery can ensure that the phone stays running for long intervals and even comes with parallel charging on board.