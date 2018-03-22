Xiaomi releases two video teasers showcasing the Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi is fully amped for its release of the Mi Mix 2S and has just released two video teasers that highlight the artificial intelligence (AI) tech of the device on Weibo, China’s alternative to Twitter. Both of the videos feature famous painters and their art.

The first teaser is set to the tune of Johann Strauss’ Voice of Spring. The video montage shows the faces of famous artists like Van Gogh along with a screen lock on top. It’s speculated that this indicates that the Xiaomi Mi MIx 2S will tailor their facial recognition features to overcome any obstacles put forth by hats or facial hair.

The second teaser, it seems, talks about the scene recognition AI of the phone. It includes famous paintings along with a symbol that corresponds to their image. The teaser highlights how the the Mi Mix 2S will probably have AI technology integrated into their camera to automatically detect whether the user is shooting a landscape, buildings, people, pets or a water body.

Image leak of the Mi Mix 2S

The Mi Mix 2S doesn’t face a leak-heavy launch since many of the phone’s specifications are still under wraps. What we do know is that, the Mi Mix 2S is likely going to similar to the Mi Mix 2 in terms of design with a 6-inch screen and an 18:9 near-bezel-less display without the iPhone X-type notch.

The latest announcement has signalled that the Mi Mix 2S will have a larger bottom bezel than the Mi Mix 2.

It’s expected that, being a flagship Xiaomi phone, the Mi Mix 2S will run on the Spandragon 845 chipset and be powered by a 3400mAh battery. Ideally, it should feature a dual rear camera and its specifications could go as high as having an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

A previous teaser has already revealed that the phone will support wireless charging.

The Mi Mix 2S has plans of launching in India on 27 March, though there isn’t any information on when it will go on sale just yet.