Mi Mix 2S: Here's what we know about Xiaomi's big launch

Update: This article was updated on February 27. We reported that the Mi Mix 2s will launch on Feb 27, but the phone will be debuting on March 27.

We all know that the Mi Mix 2s is on it’s way, thanks to the numerous leaks and rumours. The phone is now confirmed to be launched on March 27. The same was revealed by Donovan Sung, product management director at Xiaomi, on Twitter. Sung's tweet reveals that Xiaomi’s bezel-less flagship will sport a Snapdragon 845 and will debut on March 27.

The tweet also mentions a mysterious number— 273741, which might be the AnTuTu benchmark score of the phone. If this turns out to be true, the Mi Mix 2s would give us a clue to what we can expect from Qualcomm's 2018 flagship chipset. The iPhone X and Galaxy Note 8 scored 222462 and 167946, respectively, according to AnTuTu's browser.

Mi MIX 2S will use the next generation flagship processor Snapdragon 845. Launching on March 27th! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XoOdmmcDO2February 25, 2018

All that we know so far

The most recent leak was a 12-second video that showed the Mix Mix 2S’s gesture controls and bezel-less display, similar to the iPhone X. The video showed that a task switcher interface appears when swiping from the bottom edge of the phone.

Design-wise, Xiaomi is rumoured that the front camera will change places. While it was found on the chin of the phone on the original Mi Mix and Mix 2, the company might place it at the top right corner this time.

Another interesting feature that caught our eye was the missing fingerprint sensor, which was present on the back of the previous generation phones. It is unclear right now, but this could mean that an under-display fingerprint sensor is enroute.

The phone will reportedly run Android Oreo out-of-the-box, and is said to boast AI-based scene recognition camera features, similar to the recently-released Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

In terms of hardware, the phone is expected to have 8GB of RAM with 256GB storage supporting the Snapdragon 845. The Mi Mix 2s should sport a FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Even the battery size is rumoured to remain the same as last year's version, at 3,400mAh.