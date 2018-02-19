Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S leak shows iPhone X like gesture support

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 , sans a headphone jack, offered an experience that no other phone within that budget could provide. This left users hungry for more marvels from Xiaomi.

Enter, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S .

Earlier, rumours stated that the Mi Mix 2S was going to run on the Snapdragon 845 chipset, which is Qualcomm’s fastest processor yet. Aside from that, the FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio will remain the same. Even the battery size won't change from 3,400mAh.

The most recent leak is a 12-second video that shows the Mix Mix 2S’s gesture support and bezel-less display, similar to the iPhone X.

The video shows that when swiping from the bottom edge of the phone, a task switcher interface appears. It’s also possible that the Mi Mix 2S won’t include a fingerprint scanner, since there is no noticeable Home Indicator.

This is in line with the speculation from the earlier banner leak which suggested that the phone may come with an under-display fingerprint reader as well as on-device AI technology, such as facial recognition algorithms.

Unfortunately, the broadcast doesn’t show much else which is a little disappointing. Everyone seems to want to know what other gestures the Mix Mix 2S will possibly support.

Despite the absence of any announcements from Xiaomi itself, the conjecture has been that the phone may be released during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 or maybe even a day earlier.