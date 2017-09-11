Xiaomi Mi Mix vs Mi Mix 2: What’s new?

At an event held today in China, Xiaomi launched the much awaited Mi Mix 2 with ultra thin bezels and a reduced chin size of 12%. The Mi Mix 2 is the successor of the Mi Mix that was launched year.

Last year at the launch of Mi Mix, the company launched a special edition of the phone having 18k gold rim around the camera and fingerprint sensor. Continuing this trend, it has launched a special edition of Mi Mix 2 as well that sports a similar gold ring around the rear camera. Let’s take a look at what more the company is offering with this phone.

Display and design

Unlike Mi Mix that comes with a screen size of 6.4-inch, the Mix 2 has a 5.99-inch full HD display. So, the size of the device has actually gone down which should make it more portable. These days most of the flagships are coming with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and the Mi Mix is no different. There is not much difference as the Mi Mix comes with the aspect ratio of 17:9, it is a minor tweak, but this new resolution is being now widely adopted which will make a big difference.

To provide a much wider viewing experience, the company has reduced the bezel size from bottom by 12% in Mi Mix 2. Also, the new phone comes packed in a four sided curved ceramic body placed inside in an aluminium frame and weighs 185 grams. On the other hand, the predecessor lacks the aluminium frame and weighs around 209 grams. So overall, this is much smaller and lighter phone which should make it better for most consumers.