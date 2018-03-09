Microsoft helping bring AI to Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals along with Microsoft are going to bring the innovations of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the cardiology segment in healthcare. This alliance will deploy new machine learning models to aid more efficient prediction of patient risk for heart disease and assist doctors conduct their diagnosis, according to a joint statement by both companies.

“Our unique partnership with Apollo brings together our learnings in artificial intelligence and machine learning areas and Apollo’s experience and expertise in cardiology,” commented Peter Lee , Microsoft AI Research Corporate Vice President.

He added that the integration of AI into the healthcare network is aimed at democratising AI by empowering healthcare providers. It’s a solution-oriented approach to reduce the burden of diseases with faster, intuitive and predictable diagnosis.

According to Sangita Reddy, Apollo Hospitals Joint MD, the collaboration between the two companies to help with the management of heart disease. The validation of algorithms will be a step towards creating a global database that could eventually handle various conditions and complications that may arise from cardiovascular diseases.

This innovation is a step towards reducing deaths because of cardiac disease, which currently leads the pack as one of the main causes behind the mortality and morbidity rates in India.

The use of AI as a healthcare solution is a growing trend with emerging startups and other information and communications technology (ICT) companies gearing up to find solutions for healthcare challenges specific to India.