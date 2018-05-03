Xiaomi phones are officially coming to the UK

Xiaomi has been approaching the UK market for a few years, but today the company announced a partnership with Three UK, where it will make its phones easy to buy for the first time.

After launching in Spain last year (the company's first official European country) Xiaomi is set to be expanding into the UK very soon.

Previously you've been able to buy some Xiaomi devices from third-party retailers, but this marks the first time you'll be able to buy the phones officially, and on contract.

Tom Malleschitz, chief digital officer at Three UK, said “We have been watching Xiaomi’s success from afar and impressed with the huge range of connected devices that they currently offer.

"This partnership provides us with another leading brand in our smartphone range and also opens the door for innovative new connected products that we can provide to Three customers in the future. So watch this space!”

That quote shows the company intends to bring more than Xiaomi's line of phones to the UK too. Products like the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Xiaomi Mi A1 are among the top phones for the company, but it also offers gadgets in the smart home space, wearables and more.

A whole new line

The Xiaomi Mi Band 2, for example, has previously been on sale in the UK through GearBest but it hasn't been the easiest device to find. If it's on sale in Three stores around the country as well as online, that'll make it much easier for UK customers to find it.

As for phones, a new manufacturer introducing itself into the UK market expands the choice for customers when looking for a new phone and that's only a good thing.

Once we know more about what Three will offer from the Xiaomi range, we'll be sure to update you with more details but as for now the exact timings are unclear and it may take a few weeks or even months until Xiaomi devices appear on Three's shelves.