The best Valentine's Day tech for singles

Valentine's Day is generally a holiday for people who are in relationships to pat themselves and their partners on the back, and for people who aren't in relationships to feel bored and silly.

It doesn't have to be that way, though, and even if it is, you can try to make sure you're not alone come next year.

Either way, single people need to treat themselves too, and these six gadgets will either help you stay sane on V-Day or find a partner for next year.

1. Mr. Beer Premium Edition Home Microbrewery System

Get it at: Amazon.com ($42.00), Amazon.co.uk (gold edition only - £84.99)

By yourself on Valentine's Day? You might as well get drunk! And that's way more fun if you're drinking something you brewed yourself.

Mr. Beer's home-brewing kits are pretty basic, true, but if the Amazon user reviews are to be believed then this kit really is all you need to get started brewing beer in your kitchen.

Mmm beer

It's an all-in-one kit, so everything you need - including some basic beer mixes - is included. And when you're feeling confident you can start getting more advanced ingredients and mix and match recipes.

Oh, and they have hard cider kits if that's more your speed. Just don't enjoy your beer too much; it's hard to meet potential mates (or anyone, really) when one is stumbling over one's own feet.

2. Vizio S4251W-B4 5.1 surround sound soundbar

Get it at: Amazon.com ($298.99)

What better way to forget you're single than to immerse yourself in a comforting cocoon of surround sound? Plus if you do hook up with someone, movie night will be even better.

This 42-inch Vizio soundbar has some awesome features that make it easy to recommend, including 5.1 surround sound.

Alone or with a partner, this soundbar delivers

The rear speakers connect to a wireless subwoofer, so you won't have cords running around your living room.

You can even use the Vizio S4251w-B4 as a simple Bluetooth speaker to connect your phone to wirelessly in the event you have a party or just want to listen to some tunes.

Get the Samsung HW-F350 40-inch sound bar with 3D sound plus from Amazon.co.uk for £119.00.

Or the Sony HTST7 7.1 sound bar from Sony AU for AU$1,399.00.

3. Fitbit Flex

Get it at: Amazon.com ($98.01), fitbit.com/uk (£79.99), fitbit.com/au (AU$129.95)

Whether you want to get fit for yourself or so that your in shape for outings when you find an s/o, it can't hurt to have a little help.

We've recommended the Fitbit Flex before, and that's because it's basically the ultimate high tech fitness wearable. It's packed with features and has a subtle enough form factor to be worn anywhere.

The perfect accessory

The Flex tracks your steps taken, distance traveled and calories burned during the day. Then it tracks how long and how well you slept, and wakes you up with a gentle buzz that won't wake your partner up (when you find one - future proof!).

And it hooks up to your smartphone, where you can see all your stats.