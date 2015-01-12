TechRadar Deals: Games, smartphones, TVs, cameras and more

TechRadar has a team of tech-savvy super-elves putting together our daily deals, and today we've got some great ideas for some January bargains.

We've got TV deals, gaming deals, phones, speakers and more!

Let's start with this great deal on a Philips 4K TV. This 50-inch machine comes packing Philips' legendary good looks, Ultra HD screen and currently costs just £699 at Argos.

And here's a great deal on a cheap as chips 32-inch TV. Get the Samsung UE32H5500 Full HD Smart LED TV with Built In Wi-Fi and Freeview HD and three Months Subscription to Deezer AND 12 Months MUBI AND free Samsung WAM250 multi-room Hub via redemption all for just £249 @ Amazon

Today's Hot Deals

If you're a next-gen gamer and you haven't played Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare yet, now could be the time to pick up a copy. You can currently buy this game on both Xbox One and PS4 for just £25 with free delivery from Tesco Direct.

Looking for a new smartphone? The fantastic LG G3, to which TechRadar gave an almost perfect review score back in November, can now be had for just £299 at Amazon or free on a £23 a month tariff.

If you've got an Android smartphone or tablet, you might find that you have insufficient internal storage to hold all your apps, games, music and videos. Fear not though, because you can currently snatch one of Samsung's 32GB EVO microSDHC memory cards for just £10.69.

Another decent 4K TV deal for you here. You can currently grab the Sony KD-49X8505B Ultra HD 49-inch telly for just £879.

Finally in our main deals section, how about this for a great deal on a good camera? Amazon currently has the Sony H300 20.1MP camera, which has 35x optical zoom, for just £99.

More deals

Betron HDMI Switch, Switcher 3 Port, Gold Connectors, 3D support, HDMI v1.4 for HDTV, PS3, Xbox One, 360, Bluray Player, DVD Player etc (HDMI Switch) £4.49 Sold by Betron Limited & fulfilled by Amazon

Sennheiser CX 300 II earphones - £18.99 @ Amazon

Sennheiser HD203 DJ Headphones - Grey £19.99 @ Argos

Yamaha BDPK1810 AV Receiver, Blu-ray Player and 5.1 Speaker Package £349.85 @ Superfi

Argos Bush Wooden Dab Radio £14.99

Sony Bravia KDL40R483 LED HD 1080p TV, 40" with Freeview HD £299.99 @ John Lewis

SONY SmartWatch 3 SWR50 (Black) £149.98 at DABS (free delivery)

Philips Home Cinema Blu-Ray System £119.99 Co-op Electrical

Miele Complete C2 Powerline Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner in Obsidian Black £126.99 @ co-operative electrical