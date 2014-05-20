Oculus Rift VR may be coming to a Chuck E. Cheese near you

Wonder how hard it is to clean an Oculus ...

Oculus isn't taking a breath after being bought by Facebook. In fact, it looks like the VR company is continuing the push into mainstream society, or at least the ball pit of a children's restaurant chain.

Popular kid-friendly eatery Chuck E. Cheese's announced that the Oculus Rift will be bringing virtual reality to 30 storefronts for a six-week testing period. The first is touching down in Dallas and "15 more locations in the Dallas - Fort Worth area, six in Orlando, Fla., and eight in San Diego, Calif."

Dallas-based company Reel FX created "Chuck E. Cheese's Virtual Ticket Blaster Experience" for the chain's Oculus experience, where kids can grab virtual tickets to redeem for real prizes. The headset will also only be available for select birthday party packages.

"Kids today have unprecedented access to game consoles and tablets," said Roger Cardinale, president, CEC Entertainment, Inc. "Our challenge is to deliver an experience not available at home, and there is no doubt virtual reality does just that. Oculus Rift technology is the next frontier in the gaming industry, and we're thrilled to be able to say it's part of the Chuck E. Cheese's lineup."

If successful in the test cities, the VR headset could very well arrive in your local Cheese chain soon.