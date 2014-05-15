Edge of Tomorrow shows off the future of military tech today

Tom Cruise dies in his latest movie. A lot. Caught in a time loop he must act out the same day of warfare again and again, until well... you have to see the movie to see what happens.

To help him in his battles Cruise and co-star Emily Blunt get to wear exoskeletons, which echo the real-life military garb that's being touted by the likes of DARPA at the moment.

To get more of an idea of how the exoskeleton was made for the movie - the reason it looks great is because the designer of The Dark Knight's batsuit also created these battle suits - check out our exclusive clip on the making of the impressive tech outfits.

Edge of Tomorrow is directed by Doug Liman and will be out in cinemas 30 May.