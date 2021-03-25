Where to watch The Man in the High Castle: Stream every episode online

Based on the eponymous Philip K. Dick novel, The Man in the High Castle is a stunningly inventive alternative history drama that keeps viewers on their toes. If you want to watch The Man in the High Castle, it might be your next great binge, with 40 episodes available for streaming online.

Watch The Man in the High Castle online Air dates: 2015-2019 Total seasons: 4 (40 episodes) Creators: Frank Spotnitz Cast: Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans, Luke Kleintank, DJ Qualls Stream now: FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Set in a post-World War II parallel universe in which the Axis powers won and subsequently divided the United States. When mysterious newsreels emerge of Nazi Germany losing the war in an alternate universe, characters from across the divided country must protect the reels and discover their source.

The Man in the High Castle received critical acclaim, with praise for the incredible scope of the show’s dystopian world-building, as well as its exciting and compelling plot.

In this article, we discuss where you can watch The Man in the High Castle, and we also recommend other shows worthy of a weekend watch.

Related: all the best Amazon Prime shows

Where to watch The Man in the High Castle online for free with Prime Video

The Man in the High Castle is an Amazon Prime Original, meaning the show is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video. If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, good news: Prime Video comes with all subscriptions. If you’re not yet a Prime member, you can sign up for just $12.99 a month or $119 annually in the US. In the UK, Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month or £79 annually. In Australia, Prime is $6.99 per month or $59 annually. In Canada, Amazon Prime is $7.99 per month or $79 annually. In addition to The Man in the High Castle, Amazon Prime subscribers have access to other hit shows, like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag. You also have all the other benefits of Amazon Prime, like free two-day shipping, free no-rush shipping, and free grocery delivery in certain areas with Amazon Fresh. Amazon Prime subscribers have a ton of options for watching content on Prime Video: you can stream on your computer, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and iOS and Android phones and tablets.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Where else can I watch I watch The Man in the High Castle online

Since The Man in the High Castle is an Amazon Original, it’s only available to Amazon Prime subscribers to watch on Prime Video. However, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime for new users (and The Man in the High Castle is only 40 episodes, so you can easily binge the show in that time!).

After you’ve finished The Man in the High Castle, be sure to check out the rest of their collection of exclusive original content, like The Boys and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

How to watch The Man in the High Castle online outside of your country

If you find yourself abroad in a country but want to watch Amazon Prime as if you were at home, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

More from Amazon Prime Video: