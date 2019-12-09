If you're wondering when the next episode of Rick and Morty - season 4, episode 5 - airs, the show debuts new episodes on Sundays on Adult Swim. Episode 5 is the last original Rick and Morty episode of 2019. Below, we'll show you the release schedule for Rick and Morty season 4, explain its status on Hulu, and what time you can catch the next episode.

Five episodes of Rick and Morty season 4 aired in 2019, and five more will air at some point in 2020. When, exactly, we're not sure yet, but we expect them in the first half of next year.

When is the next episode of Rick and Morty?

The next episode of Rick and Morty, season 4 episode 5, airs Sunday December 15 at 11:30PM ET on Adult Swim. In this episode, previewed at the end of episode 4, Morty gets bitten by a space snake (yes, they have snakes in space). Here's a quick trailer of the episode:

Rick and Morty episode release schedule

Rick and Morty season 4 is 10 episodes long. This is the release schedule for every episode of Rick and Morty. Note that we don't know exactly when they'll air the second half of season 4 in 2020 - but hopefully when this half of the season ends, that information will be revealed by Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 1: Out now

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 2: Out now

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 3: Out now

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 4: Out now

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 5: December 15, 2019

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6: 2020

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 7: 2020

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 8: 2020

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 9: 2020

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 10: 2020

Is Rick and Morty season 4 on Hulu?

We have the rights to stream past seasons of Rick and Morty in our streaming library. We should see S4 join our streaming library some time after the season finishes airing on TV. If you'd like to stream S4 as it airs, you can do so with Hulu + Live TV: https://t.co/xiny322tcE!November 20, 2019

You can't stream season 4 of Rick and Morty on-demand with regular Hulu subscriptions right now - Hulu has been fielding requests for this on Twitter (see above). But you can watch the episodes as they air with the more expensive Hulu + Live TV package.

Otherwise, you'll have to wait for Rick and Morty season 4 to be added to Hulu after the whole season has completed airing, which will be 2020 at the earliest. You can watch the first two episodes on Adult Swim's website, though, and unlock two others if you have a cable subscription.

When is the next episode of Rick and Morty in the UK?

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 4 airs on E4 at 10PM on Wednesday December 11. Episode 5, meanwhile, is expected to air on December 18. The show will be available on the All4 streaming platform afterwards, supported by ads.