When is The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 released on Disney Plus?

When is the next episode of The Mandalorian season 2 streaming on Disney Plus? The Mandalorian season 2, episode 8 is going to be released on Friday, December 18. Spoilers follow as we discuss what happened in the last episode of the Star Wars TV show.

At the end of 'Chapter 15: The Believer', Mando tracked down the location of Moff Gideon and the captive Grogu (you know, Baby Yoda) in collaboration with Boba Fett. In episode 8, the final chapter of season 2, we expect our titular Mandalorian to get his revenge and retrieve his small companion.

But what time does The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 release on Disney Plus? New episodes of The Mandalorian season 2 release at midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT every Friday. That's when you'll have to watch it if you want to avoid internet spoilers.

There are eight episodes in total this season, just like last year. Below, we'll explain when you can stream the final episode.

When is the next episode of The Mandalorian released?

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 will be released on Friday, December 18, at midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT.

The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule

Here's when every episode of The Mandalorian season 2 releases on Disney Plus, so you've got a full schedule of when new episodes are coming up:

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1: October 30

October 30 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2: November 6

November 6 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3: November 13

November 13 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4: November 20

November 20 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5: November 27

November 27 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6: December 4

December 4 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7: December 11

December 11 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8: December 18