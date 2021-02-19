When are the Golden Globe Awards 2021? Date, channel, host, predictions and more

The 2021 awards season kicks off with the 78th Golden Globes ceremony, and in keeping with The New Normal, streaming services are front and center, with the lion's share of nominations giving a nod to the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, and the awards show itself is taking on a strange new virtual format. When is the Golden Globes in 2021 and when can you tune in? For all that and more including this year's Golden Globes channel, live stream details and a rundown of all of the favourites and the hosts, read on.

Taking place two months later than usual because of you-know-what, the Golden Globe Awards gives us a chance to tip our hats to the artists, directors and studios that have made our lives just that little bit more bearable over the past year or so.

And the one upside of cinemas all over the world being closed is that you'll be able to binge-watch your way through most of the various Golden Globe-winning titles right at home the moment the final acceptance speech has fizzled out and the last remaining painted-on smiles have sagged - because most of the nominees are available to stream right now!

Think you've run out of great films and TV shows to watch? You'll almost certainly discover something new at the Golden Globes, which you can watch live around the world.

And as if you needed another compelling reason to tune in, we may also get to find out how on earth Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You failed to receive a single nomination, and James Corden popped up in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) category for his almost universally panned performance in The Prom...

The 78th Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, February 28, with the ceremony getting underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 7pm CT.

That means European viewers will have to stay up late to catch the glitz and glamour, with the start time set for 1am GMT in the UK or 2am CET for viewers in most of mainland Europe. While that might mean a sleepy morning for the UK and Europe, Australian viewers will need to take the whole afternoon off, with a 12pm AEDT start on Monday, March 1.

Golden Globes channel, streaming and TV networks across the world

As usual, NBC will be broadcasting the 2021 Golden Globes in the US, which means it's also likely to be available as a live stream via Peacock, the network's great value streaming service with plans from just $4.99 a month a free Peacock trial still up for grabs.

But the awards show is also available to view internationally. Check the list below for your local station.

Australia: Arena (via Foxtel TV subscription)

Arena (via Foxtel TV subscription) Canada: CTV

CTV New Zealand: Vibe (via Sky TV subscription)

Vibe (via Sky TV subscription) United Kingdom: N/A

Golden Globes hosts

The Golden Globes has become the Ricky Gervais show over recent years, but to our immense sadness (and the stars’ immense relief) the creator of The Office has vowed never to host it again.

Fortunately, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has found the perfect replacement in Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who have hosted three times before, but not since 2015.

Where is the Golden Globes taking place?

Because of Covid-19, the ceremony will be virtually unrecognisable from its usual format - pun very much intended.

The hosts will be split between New York City and Beverly Hills, but many of the nominees and winners will be tuning in and accepting their awards remotely, over the internet. It remains to be seen how many socially-distanced actors will be allowed to attend in person.

Tina Fey has drawn the short straw, and will be anchoring proceedings from the Rainbow Room on the 65th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with Amy Poehler stationed in the familiar surroundings of The Beverly Hilton in a warm and glitzy Beverly Hills, in California.

Watch the Golden Globes online without cable

If you're watching from the US itself, you could simply tune into NBC's coverage, which will be available on TV or via the NBC website if you've got it through your cable package - and as a national broadcaster, it should come with even the most basic ones.

If you've cut the cord, however, you've got plenty ways to watch the Golden Globes 2021 without cable. Head straight to the likes of a FREE FuboTV trial or check out Sling TV's Blue package, which includes NBC in most major US metro area markets.

How to watch the Golden Globes from anywhere

There's even an easy way to tune in to your local Golden Globes coverage if you're abroad. While most streaming services are tied to specific regions and therefore block access from other countries, a simple piece of software called a VPN will help you get around these digital borders - an annoying phenomenon known in geek-speak as 'geo-blocking'. Of the many ones available, our reviewers currently have ExpressVPN installed as the world's best option for most streamers - and you can try it 100% risk-free for 30 days with this special offer.

Why the Golden Globes matters to streaming services - and who’s in to win big

Netflix picked up its first ever Golden Globe Award in 2014, but seven years on the streaming service is the dominant force at the show, with no fewer than 42 nominations across the film and TV categories, with Mank, The Queen’s Gambit and The Crown expected to be some of the biggest hitters of all.

With 10 nominations, Amazon Studios has also capitalized on the closure of cinemas around the world, with its Golden Globes charge led by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Small Axe, as has Hulu, which has 10 nominations of its own, with its hopes largely pinned on Palm Springs and Normal People. Disney Plus and HBO Max have also registered their first ever Golden Globe nominations.

That's great news for those of you bored at home, as you can tune into many of the best films and TV shows right now.

Golden Globes predictions

Netflix creations The Crown and Mank, which is about the making of Citizen Kane, lead the way with six Golden Globe nominations each, including for Best Television Series - Drama, and Best Motion Picture - Drama, respectively.

The Crown is widely expected to win the former, but Mank faces stiff competition from Chloé Zhao's critically-acclaimed Nomadland in the latter.

The Best Limited Series category looks especially fierce, with the wildly popular The Queen's Gambit, Normal People and The Undoing all in the mix. And the late Chadwick Boseman looks a shoo-in for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of trumpeter Levee Green in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, his final role.

Here's where you can see the full Golden Globes 2021 nominations.

Golden Globes 2020 winners