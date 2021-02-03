The Golden Globes 2021 nominations show it's been a weird year for TV and movies

The Golden Globe 2021 nominations are in, and the diversity of nominees is improved in some categories from 2020's awards, even if omissions remain. One year after the Golden Globes nominated no female film directors in its best director category, three have made the cut – Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), Regina King (One Night in Miami) and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland, which comes to Hulu in the US on February 19).

Netflix's Mank, the somewhat indulgent film about the making of Citizen Kane, gets a number of nominations. In fact, between Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix has two of the five movies nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama. That makes sense when you consider the fact that many theaters have been closed over the past year.

The most notable omission in the film categories is arguably that of Delroy Lindo, who blew us away in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods for Netflix last year. He didn't get nominated on the acting side, but Jared Leto did, for recently-released crime picture The Little Things (which currently has 48% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes).

In TV, it's hard not to look at the categories and wonder if the pandemic has made for a slightly lesser year. Nonetheless, big hitters like The Queen's Gambit, Small Axe and Normal People got the credit they deserve – as did The Mandalorian, which is nominated for Best Television Drama.

Still, a major omission on the TV side is Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You, which made TechRadar's list of the best TV shows of 2020, and deserved a shout here.

The Golden Globe is traditionally considered an early predictor of the Oscars, but on some occasions in recent years, that hasn't been the case. Last year, Best Drama went to 1917. At the Oscars, Parasite won instead.

The 2021 Golden Globes will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and will air on February 28 at 5PM PT on NBC. When we get closer to the time, we'll let you know the easiest way to stream the Golden Globes anywhere in the world.

Here are the nominees:

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO Max)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Ozark (Netflix)

Ratched (Netflix)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Great (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (CBC)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People (Hulu/BBC)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Here's the weirdest category, which throws loads of supporting performances into one big bracket:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega (Small Axe)

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

And now for the film categories, which you'll find below.

Best Director

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Promising Young Woman

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Father

Nomadland

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat

Tenet – Ludwig Göransson

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul– Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Original Song – Motion Picture