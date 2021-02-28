How to watch Golden Globes 2021: live stream the awards online from anywhere tonight

Hollywood kicks off its 2021 awards season tonight at the Beverly Hilton with the Golden Globes, a celebration of the best cinema and TV of the past 12 months that will be held virtually for the first time in its decorated 78 year history. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Golden Globes 2021 online and live stream the ceremony wherever you are in the world right now.

As our guide to this year's Golden Globes nominations highlights, the 2021 awards is a bumper year for original content produced by streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, who are increasingly matching both the ambition and budget of major networks and film studios.

Tonight's winners will be catapulted not only to the top of everyone's must-watch list, but also be installed as instant favorites for the 2021 Oscars - postponed until April this year due to Covid-19, just like the Globes themselves were delayed by two months.

Sometimes dubbed the 'drunk uncle' of the Academy Awards because it sees the stars getting skewered as well as honored, the Globes is can't-miss TV precisely because of its unpredictable nature. This year, that extends to some of the shortlists, with James Corden somehow popping up in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) category, yet Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You failing to receive a single nod. Hmm....

Still, most of the movies, shows, actors, and directors being celebrated tonight are thoroughly deserving of it, so read on as we explain how to watch Golden Globes 2021 awards action online tonight - live stream the virtual ceremony from anywhere today, even if you're currently in a country like the UK where there's no coverage (but would normally be able to tune in at home).

How to watch a Golden Globes live stream from outside your country

For Golden Globes TV and streaming details for a number of major markets including the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, scroll down - but the 2021 awards aren't being shown everywhere, with one particularly notable omission being the UK.

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Golden Globes 2021 free: live stream the awards online in the US

In the US, NBC is the place to watch the Golden Globes both on TV and online. If you have it on cable, head straight to the NBC website and login with details of your provider. Coverage starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and while there's plenty of pre-show action, there's no red carpet glamor at this year's virtual Globes. Those who don't needn't worry, as you can watch NBC and therefore the Globes without cable by using an over-the-top streaming service. How to watch Golden Globes without cable Right now, we'd recommend checking out a FREE FuboTV trial if you're after a complete cable replacement service. Pricing starts at $64.99 a month after the trial end, but it's got pretty much everything you'd want and is particularly strong on local channels like NBC and sports networks. Alternatively, consider going with Sling TV's free trial if you're on a bit more of a budget. It's the Sling Blue package you want and NBC is on offer in most major US metro area markets. Lastly, NBC's own streaming service Peacock will also be streaming the Globes - but only from Monday, March 1. If you don't mind the catch-up aspect, this is actually the best value of all as Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for a Premium subscription - and there's also a free Peacock trial available still. Not in the US tonight? New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN. Our latest 2021 testing confirms that our recommended VPN works effectively to help Americans abroad access Sling, Fubo and Peacock.

How to watch the Golden Globes online: live stream 2021 awards in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the 2021 Golden Globe Awards live at the same time they're taking place in the US - so 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Canadian network CTV is the place to head for coverage north of the border, but you'll be flat out of luck if you don't have it as part of a cable package, as there's no over-the-top streaming option like in some other countries. Anyone from Canada abroad can still access the channel if they do subscribe, though - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

Can I watch Golden Globes 2021 online in the UK?

Sadly, no. The Golden Globe Awards 2021 aren't being aired anywhere in the UK, so the only option is if you're currently in the UK from a country where coverage is being offered. Where that's the case, downloading and installing a VPN as described above will let you tune in just as you would were at home.

2021 Golden Globes live stream: how to watch the awards online in Australia

Folks Down Under will find the Golden Globe Awards starting at 12pm AEDT on Monday, March 1 and coverage being provided by Fox Arena - a Foxtel pay TV channel. Anyone without cable in Australia can still watch Golden Globes action live as it happens, though, thanks to great value streaming service Binge. Pricing starts at just AUD$10 a month, but you can check out a FREE Binge trial first to see if it's right for you, essentially making the Globes free to watch online today. If you're currently out of the country but want to catch your native Golden Globes live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN to connect.

How to live stream and watch the Golden Globe Awards 2021 in New Zealand

Live Golden Globes coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Vibe, an entertainment channel available exclusively on Sky. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service and coverage gets under way at 2pm NZDT on Monday, March 1. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Who are the Golden Globes hosts in 2021?

Taking over from deadpan British funnyman Ricky Gervais to host this year's Golden Globes are Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The duo have host three times before, so we're in good hands tonight, last getting a chance to rip into some of the world's biggest stars back in 2015.

Golden Globes 2021 preview: stream me up, Scotty

Streaming services have been on the rise at awards shows for a few years now, and the trend very much continues at the 2021 Golden Globes - especially with the coronavirus pandemic prompting many major Hollywood studios to delay the release of some of their biggest films.

With 10 nominations, Amazon Studios has also capitalized on the closure of cinemas around the world, with its Golden Globes charge led by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Small Axe, as has Hulu, which has 10 nominations of its own, with its hopes largely pinned on Palm Springs and Normal People. Disney Plus and HBO Max have also registered their first ever Golden Globe nominations.

By way of some history, Netflix picked up its first ever Golden Globe Award in 2014 - and seven years on the streaming service is the dominant force at the show, with no fewer than 42 nominations across the film and TV categories, with Mank, The Queen’s Gambit and The Crown expected to be some of the biggest hitters of all.

The great news for fans of quality entertainment is that this means many of the Golden Globe winners will be available to watch right away!

Golden Globes winners: who won the major awards last year?