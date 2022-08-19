What time is House of the Dragon episode 1 released on HBO Max?

Audio player loading…

It's almost time for Fire and Blood. House of the Dragon, the first Game of Thrones spin-off show, is almost here, and fans around the world are eager to see if it'll live up to the hype that surrounded its predecessor. Well, the first seven seasons at least.

House of the Dragon will launch exclusively on HBO Max on Sunday, August 21. While most fans will already know about its release date, there's been some confusion about what time the show's first episode will be released. Luckily for you, we're here to provide a definitive answer.

Below, we'll explain when House of the Dragon's premiere will be released on HBO Max. Additionally, we'll detail where international Game of Thrones fans can stream it, what with HBO Max not being available in certain territories. Finally, we'll run you through the HBO Max show's full release schedule, meaning you will never miss an episode of the highly anticipated fantasy series.

Here, then, is when House of the Dragon episode 1 will launch on HBO Max.

When will House of the Dragon premiere on HBO Max?

Prince Daemon is prepared to instigate a civil war within House Targaryen. (Image credit: HBO)

House of the Dragon episode 1 will be released on HBO Max on Sunday, August 21 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT.

The show will officially launch in the US' Eastern time zone, but that just means that audiences on the Pacific coast will be able to watch it three hours earlier than their fellow US-based viewers. Those are the breaks when you live in different time zones in America.

Incidentally, Canada-based audiences will also be able to stream House of Dragon's opening episode at the same time as their US counterparts. However, Canadians will have to tune into Crave in order to watch it.

Where can I watch House of the Dragon in the UK and non-US territories?

There be dragons in, well, House of the Dragon. (Image credit: HBO)

HBO Max isn't available in some countries outside of North America, although it is available in some nations including Portugal and Latin America. However, other international fans may be worried about when and where they can stream House of the Dragon.

Thankfully, the Game of Thrones spin-off will be available to watch on a variety of streaming services and TV networks. We've listed those platforms, as well as the time and dates, that you'll be able to watch House of the Dragon below in non-US markets, below:

Australia – Monday, August 22 at 11 AM AEST on Foxtel

– Monday, August 22 at 11 AM AEST on Foxtel Germany – Monday, August 22 at 3 AM CST on Sky Germany

– Monday, August 22 at 3 AM CST on Sky Germany India – Monday, August 22 at 6:30 AM IST on Disney Plus Hotstar

– Monday, August 22 at 6:30 AM IST on Disney Plus Hotstar Israel – Monday, August 22 at 4 AM IST on Cellcom

– Monday, August 22 at 4 AM IST on Cellcom Italy – Monday, August 22 at 3 AM CST on Sky Italy

– Monday, August 22 at 3 AM CST on Sky Italy Japan – Monday, August 22 at 10 AM JST on U-NEXT

– Monday, August 22 at 10 AM JST on U-NEXT Latin America – Sunday, August 21 at 9 PM ET on HBO Max

– Sunday, August 21 at 9 PM ET on HBO Max New Zealand – Monday, August 22 at 1 PM NZST on Sky SoHo

– Monday, August 22 at 1 PM NZST on Sky SoHo Portugal – Monday, August 22 at 2 AM WST on HBO Max

– Monday, August 22 at 2 AM WST on HBO Max Scandinavian nations – Monday, August 22 at 3 AM CST on HBO Max

– Monday, August 22 at 3 AM CST on HBO Max Spain – Monday, August 22 at 2 AM WST on HBO Max

– Monday, August 22 at 2 AM WST on HBO Max Switzerland – Monday, August 22 at 3 AM CST on RTS

– Monday, August 22 at 3 AM CST on RTS United Kingdom – Monday, August 22 at 2 AM BST on Sky Atlantic

House of the Dragon: full release schedule

King Viserys I has a lot on his plate, metaphorically speaking, in House of the Dragon. (Image credit: HBO)

Curious about when House of the Dragon's other episodes will arrive on HBO Max and the rest of the world? Read this weekly episodic breakdown to learn more.

For those who don't live in North America: bear in mind that subsequent House of the Dragon episodes may land in your world region a day after they do in the US and Canada. So, for instance, House of the Dragon episode 2 will be released on Sunday, August 28 in North America. But that means it won't launch until Monday, August 29 in the UK and Europe, and so on.

House of the Dragon episode 1 – Sunday, August 21

– Sunday, August 21 House of the Dragon episode 2 – Sunday, August 28

– Sunday, August 28 House of the Dragon episode 3 – Sunday, September 4

– Sunday, September 4 House of the Dragon episode 4 – Sunday, September 11

– Sunday, September 11 House of the Dragon episode 5 – Sunday, September 18

– Sunday, September 18 House of the Dragon episode 6 – Sunday, September 25

– Sunday, September 25 House of the Dragon episode 7 – Sunday, October 2

– Sunday, October 2 House of the Dragon episode 8 – Sunday, October 9

– Sunday, October 9 House of the Dragon episode 9 – Sunday, October 16

– Sunday, October 16 House of the Dragon episode 10 – Sunday, October 23

