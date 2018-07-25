What is Adobe Creative Cloud? The subscription service explained

If you're interested in any creative field – as a hobbyist or professional – you'll probably have heard of Adobe Creative Cloud, but you might be uncertain exactly what it is, and whether it's worth investing in.

Essentially, Creative Cloud is a subscription service (paid annually or monthly) that gives you access to Adobe's creative software, and lets you easily move files between desktop, web and mobile apps – but that's not all.

All Apps

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps gives you access to the company's full suite of creative software for desktop and mobile. You get industry-standard image editor Photoshop, vector graphics editor Illustrator, video editor Premiere Pro, and much more besides.

Not only can you access 20 desktop and mobile apps, an All Apps subscription also includes 100GB cloud storage for your projects, your own portfolio site, premium fonts and social media tools.

You can also add a stock photography subscription for an extra fee, which lets you download and use 10 Adobe Stock images per month.

Specialist plans

If you're only interested in enhancing your photos, there's a more affordable photography plan that only includes Lightroom (both Classic and CC), Photoshop CC, Portfolio, and Adobe Spark.

There are different Creative Cloud plans for different users, including individuals, students, teachers, universities, schools, and businesses.

An Adobe Creative Cloud subscription isn't cheap, but the initial investment is a tiny fraction of buying the full software suite outright, and it's hard to argue with the quality and convenience. If you're serious about your hobby, or working as a creative professional, a Creative Cloud is well worth considering.