What does iPhone insurance cover?

You don't need is to tell you that Apple products tend to be pricey and its iPhones are getting more and more expensive with every generation. Since nobody has yet mastered unbreakable phones - or even uncrackable screens - all that money could go to waste if you don't have insurance. That's why it's good to get covered, but it's also important to know what you're paying for.

There are lots of different types of iPhone insurance, including Apple's own AppleCare+, but while one policy may cover you for water damage another could leave you high and not so dry. Read on to find out what you need to do to make sure your iPhone is covered.

Why do I need iPhone cover?

If you've just spent a lot of money on the latest and best iPhone, the last thing you want is a cracked screen that ruins all those fancy pixels. Also, as a new iPhone it's more likely to get stolen. Sure, it's probably too big to lose, but you never know. Insurance is the best way to cover all those awful possibilities and leave you with the peace of mind that the best mobile phone insurance policies offer.

What does insurance for iPhones cover?

Many standard phone insurance policies will immediately cover you for the basics like loss, theft and breakage. But it's when you get into the finer details that you need to look a little more closely.

Some policies may not cover water damage and others may charge a large excess to get a new device. This can be especially annoying if you've just cracked your screen and only need that part repaired, but then have to claim on a policy that will then mean increased premiums in the future.

So be sure your policy covers theft, loss (which may not include when you've left the phone unattended in public), damage to the screen and water damage plus unauthorised calls or app purchases made when the phone is not with you. Also make sure the excess isn't too high – some policies offer a separate lower excess just for the screen without having to make a full claim. Apple itself actually covers this quite nicely...

What does AppleCare+ cover?

Apple's very own cover plan - named AppleCare+ - is a policy that is quite specifically aimed at damage. So this won't cover loss or theft but it can help out if you've got a cracked screen.

This offers a £25 excess to get your screen fixed and you can do that twice in a year. Or, for any other damage, there's a one off £79 excess to get that fixed too. That latter policy even means you can get a new battery if yours drops to below 80% of the original capacity.

How much does insurance cover for iPhones cost?

Aside from the above charges, there are lots of options for insurance and they all vary depending on the model of iPhone you're insuring. The larger the capacity also affects price as the handset will be worth more.

Policies vary between £70 per year right up to £180 per year. At the time of writing, for example, to cover an iPhone XS you're looking at around £100 to cover you for the year, or £10 per month if you want to spread the cost.

Some good insurer options include Protect Your Bubble, Insure2go and Gadget Cover. But you could also use your home insurance (although that won't cover you once you go out the front door), or look at a policy from your bank or even supermarket.

