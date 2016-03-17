Here are 5 places in the UK offering a free HTC Vive demo

The HTC Vive doesn't come cheap - so you may want to be able to play around with it a little before you put a whopping £689 down.

And you don't even have to wait for a rich mate to pay out before you try it either, as you can now try it - for free - in five different stores across the UK.

Currys PC World stores in Leeds, Reading and Tottenham Court Road, London will have the HTC Vive consumer edition set up and ready for you to try.

A little taster

It'll also be in the Overclockers UK store in Newcastle-under-Lyme as well as Scan Computers International in Bolton.

As soon as you're done trying out the HTC Vive, you'll also be able to pre-order directly from the store you're trying it in.

Once pre-ordered you'll have to wait until it starts shipping in May 2016, so don't get too excited about it.