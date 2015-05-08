5 things Hololens does that even Iron Man can appreciate

Imagine a world where impressive, immersive eye-candy doesn't stop as soon as you step away from your computer screen. A place where smartphones exist but they're actually considered low-tech compared to the augmented reality-powered goggles you wear from dawn until dusk.

This is the world Avengers' Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, lives in, but more and more his world and our world are converging.

The one technology getting us closer to Iron Man-status? Microsoft HoloLens.

Of course, as exciting as it is, HoloLens can't quite help us live like Tony Stark yet. Microsoft has shown off some nifty use cases for HoloLens, but the reality of the AR viewer is that it's still a work in progress.

So instead of taking this feature as a hard-and-fast "HoloLens is the future, right now!," treat it as a side-by-side comparison of all the eye-candy from the Iron Man and Avengers movies and the best HoloLens demos that left me drooling and buying a ticket on Microsoft's hype train.

So, how is HoloLens going to make us into Iron Man? Here's five ways.