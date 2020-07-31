How to watch Strade Bianche 2020: live stream WorldTour cycling from anywhere

The Strade Bianche is a cycling race that was first contested in 2007, its pedigree quickly being recognised and earning the 184km ride a place on the prestigious UCI WorldTour schedule. Follow our guide to watch a 2020 Strade Bianche live stream this weekend and catch all the cycling action online from anywhere.

Strade Bianche 2020 If you intend to watch the Strade Bianche from the comfort of your own home, you're in luck, as it's being broadcast around the globe across various networks. Keep reading to see where - or get a headstart by grabbing this great VPN deal now so you can watch your service of choice from anywhere.

Last year's Strade Bianchi winner, French rider Julian Alaphilippe of the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team, is among the favourites heading into the 2020 Strade Bianche - but a back-to-back win won't come easily with rivals like Mathieu Van Der Poel and Jakob Fuglsang in the same field.

Following a looped route, the race starts and finishes in picturesque Siena, having sent riders through a series of challenging hill climbs in Tuscany - one of Italy's most undulating and mountainous regions. But what's really unique about the Strade Bianche is its inclusion of 11 gravel road segments, which combine to make up 64km - or around about a third - of the race's total distance.

In fact, the white gravel around Crete Senes helped the event gain its now well-known moniker - 'Strade Bianche' being Italian for 'white road'. Don't miss a single second of the action this weekend or another pub quiz history lesson - follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Strade Bianche live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch a Strade Bianche live stream from abroad

If you want to watch the Strade Bianche 2020 but find yourself away from home when it airs, it will probably mean you're unable to access your usual WorldTour cycling live stream.

This is because of geo-blocking restrictions.

If you follow our expert advice - all of which is based on extensive, hands on testing - you'll find they're actually quite cheap, remarkably simple to use, and capable of way more than you thought they were.

How to get a FREE Strade Bianchi live stream in Italy

Good news! The Strade Bianche is being shown absolutely FREE of charge this Saturday!

Bad news...that's only the case in Italy, where free-to-air national TV broadcaster will be airing the race and live streaming Strade Bianche 2020 coverage on its website from 1.45pm local time (CEST).

Yup, that means anyone located in Italy right now can stream all the wheel spinning goodness, on whatever device they're using, and watch it without paying a penny. All courtesy of RaiPlay! The catch? Well, all the commentary will be in Italian, so dust off that Lonely Planet phrase book and prepare to expand your foreign language skills beyond basic menu translations.

Or, if that doesn't sound like something you'd enjoy, there's plenty of other coverage around the world, including in English.

How to watch the Strade Bianche 2020: live stream stream Saturday's race in the UK

For UK residents, the Strade Bianche is getting the Eurosport treatment that cycling competitions usually enjoy in the country. The race is scheduled to get under way at 12.45pm BST on Saturday, August 1 - with Eurosport's TV and streaming coverage beginning at around 3.45pm. Eurosport is available with a basic Sky TV packages or via a Eurosport Player monthly (£9.99) or annual pass (£39.99).

How to watch the Strade Bianche 2020: live stream cycling in Australia

This year, all you lucky Australians will get Eurosport's coverage of the Strade Bianche as well - but only if you're a Foxtel subscriber on cable...or take our recommendation and head straight for Eurosport's regional streaming service.

How to watch the Strade Bianche 2020: US live stream details

The Strade Bianche 2020 will get coverage on good old Fubo TV in the US. Fubo is a sports-focused streaming solution that lets you subscribe for what you want, leave what you don't, and stop when you're done – ideal for these kind of events and 2020's unpredictable landscape in general. Since Fubo is app-powered and delivered over the internet, you can watch it on lots of different devices. including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and streaming boxes. So wherever you are, you shouldn't miss a second of the action. The race is expected to start at 7.45am ET/4.45am PT in the US.

