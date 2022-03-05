Strade Bianche live stream 2022: how to watch UCI cycling online

The 2022 Strade Bianche – the 16th edition of one of the most prestigious one-day event on the cycling calendar – is upon us. A top-tier line-up of riders is set to tackle the picturesque dusty white gravel tracks of the Tuscan countryside once more. Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 Strade Bianche live stream and watch the UCI cycling online wherever you are.

Strade Bianche live stream 2022 Date: Saturday, March 5 Women's race start time: 9.15pm CET / 8.15am GMT / 3.15am ET / 12.15am PT / 7.15pm AEDT Men's race start time: 11.45pm CET / 10.45pm GMT / 6.45am ET / 3.45am PT / 10.45pm AEDT Free live stream: Rai (FREE in Italy) | Sporza (FREE in Belgium) | L'Equipe TV (FREE in France) Watch anywhere: try No. 1 overall VPN 100% risk-free Live stream: Eurosport Player (UK) | GCN+ (US, Canada, AUS)

Last year's winner, Van der Poel, won't be back to defend his crown with the Dutch star still recovering from a back injury. Wout van Aert, 2020's victory, is also an absentee, making 2019 champ Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Ineos Grenadiers' Tom Pidcock marked out as this years favorites. Last year's women's edition winner was Chantal van den Broek-Blaak. She leads the favorites list with SD Worx dup Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky.

The men's and women's races once again start and finish in Siena, though the men's route covers 184km, compared to 134km for the women's race. Tuscany's unmistakable dusty white roads are the centre-piece of both races, with the women set to ride over more than 30km of gravel across eight sectors, and the men roughly 63km of gravel across 11 sectors.

Don't miss a moment of the action this weekend - follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Strade Bianche live stream and enjoy the UCI World Tour cycling wherever you are.

How to watch a FREE Strade Bianche live stream online

Anyone in Italy can watch a FREE Strade Bianche live stream on Rai, while cycling fans in Belgium can tune in for free on Sporza, and those in France can get the race on L'Equipe without paying a cent.

The obvious catch for many folk will be that the commentary will either be in Italian, Dutch or French. If that's an issue, the good news is that there's plenty of other coverage around the world, including in English.

If you're a resident of Italy, Belgium or France and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Strade Bianche 2022 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch the Strade Bianche but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Strade Bianche live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

2022 Strade Bianche live stream: how to watch online in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Strade Bianche coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year, but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. The women's race begins at 8.15am GMT, while the men get underway at 10.45pm. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch the Strade Bianche 2022: live stream cycling in Australia

You can tune into the Strade Bianche Down Under with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs AU$65 annually. The women's race begins at 7.15pm AEDT on Saturday night, with the men following at 10.45pm AEDT. If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

How to watch Strade Bianche 2022: US cycling live stream details

US-based cycling fans can live stream the Strade Bianche with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. It's an early start in the US, with the women's race set to begin at 3.15am ET / 12.15am PT, while the men get underway at 6.45am ET / 3.45am PT. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch the 2022 Strade Bianche: live stream cycling in Canada