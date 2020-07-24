Beyonce's Black is King: movie release date and how to watch online

Bey is back and next up from the multi-talented artist is a new visual album, Black is King. The film is intended both as a reimagining of 2019's Lion King live-action remake, and as a companion to the studio album that was released alongside it last year - Beyonce's Grammy Award-winning The Gift. But what is Black is King about and when is it coming out? Follow our guide as we explain how you'll be able to watch Beyonce's Black is King the moment it's released.

Beyonce's Black is King release date Beyonce's Black is King is exclusive to Disney Plus and will be released globally on Friday, July 31. You can get a Disney Plus subscription for as little as $6.99/£5.99 a month - but you'll save 15% if you sign up for a year.

Little is known about Black is King but promotional materials tell us that it “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns” and celebrates "the beauty of tradition and black excellence".

Music will obviously be central to the work, so while the film's plot might be a mystery, we're pretty sure it's going to feature some banging tunes. Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, and Pharrell Williams are set to star in Black is King alongside Beyonce, while Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, and Tina Knowles Lawson also feature in the production.

Filming took over a year across multiple locations, including South Africa, west Africa, Belgium, Los Angeles, New York and London, so it certainly sounds like it's going to be quite the spectacle. One final thing that we know for sure is that Black is King will be released globally for streaming on July 31. It's going to be exclusive to Disney Plus, but will also be aired in Africa the following day (Saturday, August 1) on M-Net and Canal+ Afrique.

With all this in mind, we think you'll agree it easily falls into the 'can't miss', so without further ado, here's how to watch Black is King online once it's been released on Disney Plus. If you're short on time, here's a spoiler: just grab a great value Disney Plus subscription and that

