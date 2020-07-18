Arsenal vs Man City live stream: how to watch the FA Cup semi-final online with ESPN+

Current cup holders City take on the competition’s most successful team in the Gunners this Saturday, with tonight's showdown at Wembley looking like it could well be the pick of the weekend's FA Cup semi-finals. Here's how to watch to watch an Arsenal vs Man City live stream from anywhere in the world right now.

Arsenal vs Man City live stream Kick-off for today's Arsenal vs Man City FA Cup semi-final is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT in the US. Anyone wanting to cut to the chase need only know that ESPN+ is the place to watch the game right now.

Man City have an incredible recent record at Wembley, which has seen them win three League Cup finals, two Community Shields, an FA Cup, and as well as a couple of wins over Spurs during their time as tenants of the national stadium.

Will Pep Guardiola's side make it 10 wins on the spin? City have brushed aside the Gunners with relative ease in recent league meetings, but Mikel Arteta's side come into the game off the back of a confidence boosting win over newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool. Plus, they stunned City in the FA Cup back in the 2017 semi-final - so who's to say they can't do it again?

Arsenal are aiming for their 14th FA Cup success - an achievement which would guarantee them entry into next season's Europa League - a reward that would be very welcome for the Gunners, for whom qualification via league position looks increasingly precarious.

Read on as our guide explains how to watch the FA Cup semi-final online - find the best Arsenal vs Man City live stream today by using great value streaming service ESPN+.

Watch every game: here's how to get a Premier League live stream

Arsenal vs Man City live stream: watch the FA Cup semi-final in the US with ESPN+

ESPN has the exclusive US rights to this season's FA Cup matches - and today's Man Untied vs Chelsea game will be aired exclusively on its ESPN+ streaming service, not on linear TV. Kick-off is at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. The service is seriously great value at just $4.99 a month or $49.99 for a year's subscription. In addition being the US home of the FA Cup, ESPN+ also features loads of games from the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS, plus college sports, tennis, golf, cricket, rugby, Top Rank boxing, and UFC. For the ultimate value, though, grab a combined ESPN+, Disney Plus and Hulu bundle for just $12.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.