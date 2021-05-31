Walmart Memorial Day sale: 20 best deals on TVs, appliances, AirPods, laptops, more

It's officially Memorial Day, and if you're looking to snag deals from today's Walmart sale - then you're in luck. We're rounding up the 20 best bargains from the Walmart Memorial Day sales event on everything from TVs, laptops, and headphones to kitchen appliances, patio furniture, vacuums, and more.

Because Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day sales are a fantastic opportunity to score discounts on outdoor items such as patio furniture, grills, planters, lawnmowers, and more, and luckily for you, the Walmart Memorial Day sale has it all.



Some highlighted offers from Walmart's Memorial Day sale include patio furniture deals starting at just $9.99, the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $189, and this Farberware air fryer marked down to $59.88 (was $99).



You'll also find Memorial Day deals on tech items like 4K TVs starting at just $85 and cheap laptop deals like this 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook on sale for just $179.



See more of the 20 best deals from Walmart's Memorial Day sale below, and keep in mind, these offers end tonight, so you should snag these bargains now before it's too late.

20 best deals from the Walmart Memorial Day sale

Sony 55-inch X800H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $999.99 $698 at Walmart

Save $300 - Packed with premium features, this stunning Sony 55-inch TV gets a massive $300 price cut at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The 4K TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience with an ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide incredible accuracy and brilliant colors.

Walmart: Patio must-haves from $15

Alternatively, head on over to Walmart's Memorial Day sale to see the retailer's large inventory of outdoor items. With items including patio furniture, heating, decor, lighting, and even essentials like paint and stains, Walmart's inventory may even be bigger than Home Depot's this week. Again, free delivery options are available at Walmart today, which makes it a particularly good option if you're looking to stock up on smaller items like paints, tapes, varnishes, and sealants.View Deal

ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $129 at Walmart

Save $50 - A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Ionvac SmartClean on sale for just $129. The Robovac can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Lenovo Chromebook C340 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop: $309.99 $259 at Walmart

Save $50 - This Lenovo machine is down to just $259 at Walmart this week, offering up an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space. On the lean Chrome operating system, these specs will do perfectly for light browsing and streaming at a fantastic price.

TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Roku QLED TV: $599.99 $498 at Walmart

Save $100 - Packed with premium features, Walmart's Memorial Day sale has this TCL 50-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for $498. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in.

Save on indoor and outdoor planters: deals on planters and live plants at Walmart

Walmart's another great place to pick up cheap deals with free delivery on single items but one place where it has Amazon squarely beat is on its huge selection of planters. There's a selection of over a thousand items available today including both indoor and outdoor planters in a whole array of shapes, sizes and prices.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $199 at Walmart

Save $30 - Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $199 at the Walmart Memorial Day sale. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus: $129 $99 at Walmart

Save $30 - Perfect for families, Walmart has the PowerXL Vortex air fryer on sale for $99. The 10-quart air fryer does it all - air fry, rotisserie, bake, roast, dehydrate, make homemade pizza, and so much more.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $189 at Walmart

Save $140 - Always a best-seller, Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $189. The Alexa-enabled robot vacuum works on hard floors and carpets, and the compatible app allows you to schedule your cleanings from anywhere.



Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook: $239 $159 at Walmart

Chromebooks are a great choice if you're looking for a cheaper machine for schoolwork, browsing, or shopping, and this 14-inch Lenovo should stick all those boxes. Inside it's got a Mediatek processor, 4GB RAM, and a 32GB SSD, which should ensure some rather speedy performance for all the basics.View Deal

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $47.30 at Walmart

Save $53 - Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for just $47.30 at Walmart. At a fantastic price, the multi-functional air fryer allows you to grill, bake, roast, or fry your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.

Dyson V8 Animal Pro Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished): $219.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the best-selling Dyson V8 on sale for just $299.99. Designed for homes with pets, this refurbished cordless vacuum includes a HEPA filtration system to capture pet allergens and transforms into a handheld vac for quick and convenient cleanups.

JVC 70-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $899.99 $548 at Walmart

Save $352 - One of our favorite Memorial Day deals is this JVC 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $548 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, which gets you seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Walmart

Save $52 - You can snag the best--selling AirPods Proin stock and on sale for $197 at the Walmart Memorial Day sale. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

JVC 24-inch HD LED TV: $109.99 $69.99 at Walmart

Save $40 - If you're looking for a budget set to fill a small space, you can pick up this JVC 24-inch HD TV on sale for just $69.99 at the Walmart Memorial Day sale event. This is a fantastic price if you're looking small-screen TV to add to a room in your home.

Expert Grill Pioneer Propane Gas Griddle: $247 $192 at Walmart

Save $55 - Gear up for summer with the Expert Pioneer grill that's on sale for just $192 at Walmart. Great for large gatherings, the propane gas griddle features 409 square inches of total cooking area so you can grill pancakes, steaks, hamburgers, and more for the whole family.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $149.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $149.99 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

Bissell ProHeat Advanced Carpet Cleaner: $219 $159 at Walmart

Save $60 - Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the Bissell ProHeat carpet cleaner on sale for just $159. The lightweight carpet cleaner removes embedded dirt, stains, and allergens, and the express clean mode dries in about 30 minutes.

TCL 43-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV: $429.99 $288 at Walmart

Save $142 - For just $288, you can pick up this TCL 43-inch HD TV at the Walmart Memorial Day sales event. This cheap TV deal comes with the Roku experience for seamless streaming and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Magic Bullet Personal Blender: $49.99 $37.77 at Walmart

Save $12 - Walmart has the best-selling Magic Bullet blender on sale for just $37.77 at the Memorial Day sales event. The personal blender can whip up sauces, dips, drinks, and snacks and comes with three different cup sizes.

