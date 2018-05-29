Vivo X21 with 6.28-inch notch display, in-display fingerprint sensor launched in India

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo launched the Vivo X21, the company’s latest flagship smartphone at an event held in New Delhi today (29 May). The X21 is the first device to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor replacing the traditional fingerprint sensor. This was first revealed at the CES 2018 held in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Apart from the in-display fingerprint sensor, the Vivo X21 also supports the face unlock feature. The device sports a 3D glass body which gives it a premium look. The device has been priced at Rs 35,999 and is available in India exclusively on Flipkart in black colour option.

Vivo X21 Specifications

The Vivo X21 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s custom skin Funtouch OS 4.0 on top and features a 6.28-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device sports a notch at the top and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

In terms of performance, the Vivo X21 is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. The company has launched only one variant of the device and it features 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card.

The Vivo X21 features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. The dual camera setup is placed vertically, and the LED flash is placed below it. On the front, the device sports a 12MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Both, the primary and secondary camera feature dual pixel support for fast focus and improved low-light images.

The Vivo X21 is powered by a 3,200mAh battery with fast charge support. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack and GPS. It has a dedicated AK4376A Hi-Fi audio chip for an enhanced audio experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo X21 has been priced at Rs 35,990 and is available exclusively on Flipkart. Vivo has announced that the device will come with the company’s XE710 headphone.