Stan invests in more Aussie shows, four new original series coming

Though it’s a relative newcomer to the original programming scene, Stan has already achieved great success with its first two shows, No Activity and Wolf Creek, garnering award nominations for the former and international distribution for the latter.

Now, Stan is looking to continue its hot streak, doubling down on its Stan Originals production slate by announcing four brand new locally-produced shows that will be coming exclusively to the homegrown streaming service.

Plenty of activity

Kicking things off is the satirical drama Merchants of Misery, which is set in the (sometimes twisted) world of celebrity agents and gossip magazines, and comes to us from the team behind No Activity.

All Thumbs is the next show on Stan’s lineup. It follows the lives of three social outcasts as they attempt to find love, is created by and stars Damon Herriman (Justified, Flesh & Bone).

You like that? You should see The Other Guy

Next up is The Other Guy, a semi-autobiographical series from stand-up comedian and radio personality Matt Okine. The dramedy follows radio host (played by Okine) who finds out that his long-time girlfriend is having an affair with his best friend. To make matters worse, she may be pregnant.

Last but not least is Chaperones, a series from the comedy group Aunty Donna, which sees three “deadbeat nobodies” take on the responsibility of a child star’s day-to-day care.

Each of the shows is currently in development, and while release dates have yet to be announced, it’s expected that they’ll arrive on the service sometime next year.