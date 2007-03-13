Alpine gives portable satnav the 'bird

Alpine looks set to ruffle some feathers with the arrival of the Blackbird PMD-B100P, the first portable satnav system from the in-car AV specialist.

Designed to offer Alpine fans an alternative to rivals like TomTom , the Blackbird combines a 4GB hard disk drive, SD/MMC slot and Navteq route-mapping, built on a Windows CE platform. The Blackbird contains driving details for 22 European countries, 7-digit postcode searching and London Congestion charging zone support.

Other key features include the ability to check for - and potentially avoid - upcoming jams using its built-in Traffic Message Channel (TMC) facility. It's built-in audio player that enables you to quickly find and listen to tracks stores on up to 4GB of SD or MMC flash memory.

Team the £399 Blackbird with its optional dock (the PMD-DOK1, £150) and the black satnav device takes on a whole new lease of life - thanks to its ability to integrate with an existing Alpine in-car AV system. This potentially gives you the ability to view the Blackbird's route-mapping on a bigger screen, and even use your car's hi-fi remote control to access the Blackbird's various functions. Full specs are given below:

Tech specs