Vacuum like a Ghostbuster with this Dyson V6 Fluffy cordless Black Friday deal

Looking to clean up this deals season? Then head over to Argos - it's got a cracking deal on the Dyson V6 Fluffy cordless vacuum cleaner, bringing it down from £399.99 to just £229.99 just in time for Black Friday.

That's a huge saving of £170.

Dustin' makes you feel good

Why should you care? Well, doing the vacuum cleaning isn't exactly the highlight of anyone's week. But the Dyson V6 Fluffy is so well designed as to make the chore not only painless, but fun too.

With a pistol-grip handle and stick set up, taking on the grime around your house with the V6 almost feels like you're some kind of dust-fighting Ghostbuster. A 'Dustbuster', even.

Dyson's gear is usually priced at a premium, but you do in this case get what you pay for. With multiple heads for different surfaces and a modular design that lets you reassemble the device so as to better suit cleaning different environments (say, a compact configuration for fixing up your car interior) it's a flexible option.

You'll get 20 minutes of juice from its built in battery, which is quite impressive given the suction power of the V6 motor sat inside.

At this price, it's well worth a look. Check it out here.