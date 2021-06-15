Today's best early Prime Day deal gets you 50% off the latest Echo Dot

Amazon has just dropped some fantastic early Prime Day deals, and our favorite bargain from the bunch is on the best-selling Echo Dot.



For a limited time, Prime members can snag two Echo Dots for the price of one when you apply the coupon code PDDOT2PACK at checkout. The 4th generation smart speaker currently retails for $49.99, so with this deal, you're saving 50% off for both smart speakers - a fantastic bargain and one of the best early Prime Day deals we've spotted so far.

Early Prime Day deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $99.98 $49.98 for two with code PDDOT2PACK

Save $50 - Our favorite early Prime Day deal - Amazon Prime members can get two 4th generation Echo Dots for the price of one when you apply code PDDOT2PACK at checkout. The compact smart speaker works with Alexa to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices.

Amazon's latest Echo Dot features a futuristic spherical design and delivers a more robust sound with deep bass filling your home and adapting to any room. The compact smart speaker also received upgraded smart home features so you can turn on lights, plugs, sensors, locks, and more completely hands-free. The Alexa assistant also plays music, answer questions, checks the weather, and more.



See more early Prime Day deals from Amazon below, and keep in mind you must have a Prime membership to partake in today's sale. If you're not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, which will take you through the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, which takes place on June 21 and 22.

More early Prime Day deals

Echo Auto: $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - This early Prime Day deal has a massive 70% discount on the Amazon Echo Auto. That's the lowest price we've seen for the handy Echo device that adds Alexa to your car so you can play music, make calls, and more completely hands-free.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $39.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $199.98 $119.98 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a more powerful speaker, Prime members can save $80 when you buy two and use code ECHOPRIME at checkout. The smart speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can snag the first-generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's the lowest price we've found and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display.

All-new Echo Buds: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon's early Prime Day deals event has the all-new Echo Buds on sale for $79.99 - $20 less than the record-low price. Amazon's wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Certified Refurbished): $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - For a limited time, Prime members can get a certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for just $89.99 - $80 less than the standard Ring Pro. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $349.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - If you're working with a small space, Amazon has this Toshiba 43-inch HD TV on sale for just $239.99. You're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience built in, and the Alexa remote allows you to adjust the volume, change the channel and browse for movies completely hands-free.

Insignia 50-inch 4K smart TV: $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - A fantastic early Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get this 50-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $299.99. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV (2021): $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - Prime members can get the all-new Insignia 55-inch TV marked down to an all-time low price of $349.99. The 2021 set comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming.

