Titans vs Vikings live stream: how to watch NFL week 3 online from anywhere

The Titans and the Vikings sit as polar opposites heading into third week of the 2020 NFL season. The Titans have a rare 2-0 advantage (they haven't won their first two games of the season since 2008), meanwhile the Vikings are struggling with no wins so far this season. We're showing you how to catch all the action with a Titans vs Vikings live stream, and explaining how to watch NFL week 3 online this weekend.

Tennessee Titans vs Minnesota Vikings live stream The Titans vs Vikings game will kick-off at 1pm ET (10am PT, 6pm BST) this Sunday on CBS. You'll find a number of viewing options available below, but if you're away from home you'll need to kit yourself out with a VPN to tune in - try our no. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

It's not to say the Titans have had it easy, however, scraping each of those wins after early let downs. The Vikings have experienced similar deficiencies on both sides of the ball, the difference is they haven't been able to claw the scoreboard back. It's all to play for then, as both sides of the field feel the pressure heading into Sunday's game.

The Vikings have history on their side, beating the Titans the last two times these teams met. It's worth noting that things looked a little different in those 2016 and 2012 games, and with week 1's 175 yards of total offence and difficulties on the defending side as well, the season isn't shaping up well for Minnesota this year. Not only that, but linebacker Anthony Barr is out this week to make things even more difficult for the Vikings.

The Titans aren't without their injuries either, however - Adoree Jackson, the star corner, is out this week. The Titans did manage to return from underdog positions early in their first two weeks, placing them as bookies' favorites for this matchup. Nevertheless, the Vikings will be eager to steal that third win from them and possibly need the victory a little more right now.

Pressure is mounting on both sides. Will the Titans bring a win home from Minnesota, or will the Vikings use their own turf as fuel to break through an early losing streak? You won't want to miss a moment of the action, so follow our guide to securing a Titans vs Vikings live stream and find an NFL live stream for wherever you're watching from.

How to watch the Vikings vs Titans from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.

IPVanish VPN - save big with 73% off right now

The US-based IPVanish is another trusted VPN that boasts excellent connection speeds, large server network and great apps. And one single subscription covers unlimited devices, so you can sort the cyber security of your whole family. But perhaps most interestingly is its current offer. Sign up for an annual plan now and get a massive discount to a mere $3.25 USD per month. That's a fantastic price for en excellent service, and it will even throw in 250GB of secure cloud storage absolutely free.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Vikings vs Titans live stream of today's NFL game in the US

CBS is covering this weekend's Vikings vs Titans game, so you'll need to log in with the details of your cable provider in order to watch CBS online. If you just need streaming, you can subscribe for just $5.99 a month and take advantage of a seven-day FREE trial. That means you'll be able to watch the Titans vs Vikings online for free this weekend. Tune in ahead of kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT. Or, you can always head over to FuboTV. The streaming service is the only one offering coverage of all NFL games on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network which makes it an excellent purchase ahead of the rest of the NFL season. You'll pay $64.99 a month but there's also a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial available right now as well. Canceling is easy and internationally recognized payment system PayPal is also accepted as well. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Titans vs Vikings live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Canadian viewers in some territories can catch the Titans vs Vikings game on CTV - so be sure to check your local listings. Otherwise catch an NFL live stream with DAZN which is covering every 2020 / 2021 game this season. Coming in at CA$20 a month, or $150 a year, you're getting excellent value here - with NFL Game Pass, RedZone access, and you can even catch Premier League and Champions League soccer. Not only that, but new customers can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL which covers you for the next few weeks of NFL football at least. You can watch on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices) and payment is easy with PayPal accepted as well. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above. Kick-off will take place at 1pm ET / 10am PT.



Titans vs Vikings live stream in the UK

Sky Sports shows a few NFL games each week as well as RedZone highlights on the new Sky Sports NFL channel, however, the Vikings vs Titans isn't one of this week's selected games. That means you'll need to head over to NFL Game Pass Pro to watch live, with an annual cost of £143.99 you'll receive every game of the season, post-season, and the Super Bowl (subject to blackouts) as well as original content, NFL Network, and RedZone coverage as well. If you're not fussed about watching live, you can play games on demand with a cheaper Essentials plan as well. Be sure you're ready for kick-off at 6pm BST, and if you're not in the UK then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Vikings vs Titans: live stream NFL in Australia

Australian viewers can watch NFL action with Foxtel which uses ESPN coverage to provide NFL action down under. You can also pick up NFL live streams on the go with the Foxtel Go app - but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to gain access. If you want to watch NFL online, Kayo Sports is also offering select games throughout the season, around five games a week. The Basic plan comes in at $25 a month and gives you access on two devices, whereas the Premium plan adds a device for a total $35 monthly price. That said, there's a FREE 14-day trial available right now, so you can watch the offered games over the next two weeks and then cancel. Neither Foxtel or Kayo are offering a Vikings vs Titans live stream this weekend, however, so you'll want to head over to NFL Game Pass for coverage this weekend. Make sure you're ready before kick-off at 3am AEST on Monday September 28.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).