Tired of scam phone calls? T-Mobile has a new solution

It's practically a given that if you own a phone, you've probably also been hassled by an unknown caller trying to swindle you out of your cash (or maybe even your identity).

T-Mobile is rolling out two new features for users of its wireless network to curb these annoying con-callers, aptly called Scam ID and Scam Block.

Scam ID references a database of known scammers whenever you receive a call from a fishy source, sending you a warning notification that there may be a ne'er-do-well on the other line before you pick up.

To take things a step further, users can implement Scam Block to shut down suspect calls outright before they even have a chance to set off your phone's ringer.

Scram, scam!

“Every year, three out of four people in the US get at least one scam call — and fraudsters cheat consumers out of more than half a billion dollars per year," says Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer for T-Mobile. "It’s insane — so we had to do something to protect our customers!”

Scam ID and Scam Block is available to T-Mobile customers starting today, and is a free benefit for all users of the magenta-tinted provider's network.

For those without the con-catching feature, a pro tip: strangers claiming you've won a sweepstakes that happens to require your banking info to collect is probably not legit.