Three and EasyJet team up to give you priority flying

The Three mobile network has teamed up with EasyJet to offer a new perk to its mobile phone customers that should help make flying less stressful. The Hands Free deal, as it's called, means Three users will be able to check-in their hand luggage at the airport totally free. On top of that you can board the plane as a priority before the other passengers - you may as well start working on your best smug face now.

It's not all boarding perks though, you'll also have your bag roll out first for collection at the other end. Want to take advantage of this well timed summer deal?

How do I go Hands Free with Three?

To qualify, you must be on any pay monthly Three contract plan. Then, when you next fly with EasyJet, Three says that you just have to text the word "UPGRADE" followed by your flight number and date of travel to 88555. You should receive a confirmation text that you can show at the airport.

When it comes to airport time head over to check-in and show the text message to an EasyJet member of staff. You'll be given a special tote bag to take any bits you need onto the plane, for free, as your luggage is checked in.