Thor: Ragnarok has landed on Disney Plus – and Black Panther is next

Thor: Ragnarok is now on Disney Plus in the US, marking the first major release of December on Disney's streaming service. The Taika Waititi-directed film, co-starring Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, is largely considered the best in an otherwise middling trilogy of Marvel movies, and it brings Disney Plus one step closer to a full suite of MCU films. You can stream it now, and you'll see a nice big banner for it on the homepage when you sign in today.

Currently, 17 of the 23 MCU movies are now on Disney Plus. There are a couple of reasons for the omissions, usually because other streaming services have the licenses to stream some entries, or other studios simply hold the distribution rights to key movies (the Spider-Man films belong to Sony Pictures, for example, while The Incredible Hulk belongs to Universal).

Still, by the end of next year, most of the MCU will be on Disney Plus. The next movie to come to the service will be Black Panther, arriving on March 4 in the US. After that, Avengers: Infinity War lands on June 25, 2020, while Ant-Man and the Wasp will follow on July 29, 2020. It's expected, too, that we'll see the likes of Black Widow land not long after their home video releases.

Thor: Ragnarok joins The Last Jedi as one of the headline movies coming to the service in December – the eighth Star Wars saga movie lands on Christmas Day, just a few days after Rise of Skywalker arrives on 20 December.

Otherwise, the big highlight of December is Baby Yoda-starrer The Mandalorian, which wraps up its first season on December 27. Basically, it's a fantastic month to subscribe to Disney Plus if you're a Star Wars fan.