This week's Verizon Business deals include $1,000 savings on the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

Whether you're an existing customer or simply shopping around for the latest Verizon Business deals, you may want to consider the carrier's latest pre-order promotions on the brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 devices.

These fantastic new foldable devices are both available with a 'buy-one get-$1000 off second' deal that's perfect for customers looking to stack up multiple lines on their plan. Averaged out, you'll be paying just $1,349 for two Galaxy Z Fold 3's, while that $1,000 will actually cover the entire cost of two Galaxy Flip 3's since this device retails for just $999 - effectively scoring a nice little two-for-one offer.

To be eligible, you will need to be purchasing your first device on an installment plan and with a new line on either the Business Unlimited, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Pro plan. Unfortunately, this Verizon Business deal is not available on the cheaper Start Unlimited plan.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are great choices if you're looking for something a little different from the usual glass-slate devices that proliferate the market. While both are packed full of the latest components (including an incredibly powerful processor) and a number of key design improvements, the Fold 3 gets our pick as the obvious choice for productivity, however. Switching between a palm-friendly phone to an expansive tablet on the fly is incredibly useful, plus the new S-Pen functionality and better app support really mean you can make use of that extra screen real estate.

Outside of the US? See the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 deals in your region just below.

Verizon Business Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: buy-one, get $1,000 off second

Fans of foldable devices won't want to miss Verizon Business' latest deals on the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3. Buy this device outright with a new line on an unlimited data plan and you'll get a whopping $1,000 off a second. While pricey, this is a great way to save if you're going to have multiple lines on your plan at once - perfect for business users. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: buy-one, get one free

Alternatively, get a different kind of foldable phone with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, a new device that's rocking a new look on the classic clamshell design. That same promotion is available on this phone, namely the 'buy-one get-one' with a new line on an unlimited data plan. However, since this device is cheaper than the fold ($1,000 retail), you will in fact score that second device on the house here.View Deal

Want to see what Verizon's consumer site or other carriers are offering? Head on over to our main Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 deals and Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 deals pages for more.